Toyota launches new range of electric counterbalance forklifts

Toyota Material Handling UK has launched its new Traigo80 80-volt range of electric counterbalance forklifts designed for both indoor and heavy-duty outdoor use. Each comes with a choice of lithium-ion, lead-acid or fuel cell power solutions.

Customers that opt for lithium-ion batteries can select two intelligent energy packs based on Toyota’s own high-density lithium-ion battery solutions. This flexibility enables users to calculate the lithium-ion battery and charger combination that is best suited to their particular application.

At most sites, a lithium-ion-powered Traigo80 will operate continuously during multiple shifts without a battery change – saving the cost of additional batteries and battery changing equipment. For example, a new Traigo80 equipped with a small lithium-ion battery can work a full 8-hour shift, with just two 15-minute charging breaks during the main operating periods, and 45 minutes of additional charging during the mid-shift meal break. Furthermore, Li-ion-powered Traigo80 trucks require zero battery maintenance.

Meanwhile, for users that choose the traditional lead-acid battery option, the new truck offers quick and easy sideways battery changing, while improved motor and component technology means the lead acid battery-driven Traigo80 consumes 15% less energy when compared to the previous model – even in the most intense and demanding applications.

In addition to lithium-ion and lead acid batteries the Toyota Traigo80 is also available with hydrogen fuel cells. For users that have the benefit of an on-site hydrogen supply, hydrogen fuel cells can be refuelled in just a few minutes and allow emission-free operation.

As well as selecting their preferred truck power source, Traigo80 customers can also choose between a compact chassis design for applications where space is confined, or a longer chassis with a larger battery for those operations where trucks are in continuous use. In addition, two models with a chassis suitable for longer load handling on 600mm load centres have also been introduced.

Available in capacities from 2 to 3.5 tonnes with lift heights up to 6.5 metres, the Traigo80 is designed for the toughest environments and features high-level protected motors that deliver best-in-class performance and durability in all weather conditions.

And, for the ultimate outdoor performance, a fully enclosed cabin is available to ensure optimum operator comfort and, therefore, productivity.

The Traigo80’s new operator compartment has been ergonomically designed and features an updated adjustable armrest and lots of storage compartments. An optional integrated colour touchscreen display provides key information such as lift height, load weight and mast position, while a multifunction display screen with push-button controls is also available.

A completely new range of controls – including mini-levers, a single multi-function joystick, or multifunction levers – allow operators to choose the system that best suits their driving style, while the Traigo80’s fully floating driver compartment reduces noise and vibrations highly effectively for extra comfort.