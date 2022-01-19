New all-electric Bobcat compact track loader breaks fresh ground

Doosan Bobcat has unveiled its new, all-electric Bobcat T7X compact track loader. The T7X is said to be the first fully electric compact track loader, offering the full benefits of eliminating hydraulic systems, components, emissions and vibrations – while providing a cleaner, quieter machine.

The unveiling took place at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, where the T7X was honoured with two CES Innovation Awards in the categories of Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation and Smart Cities.

The Bobcat T7X was developed for the North American market initially, but internal testing and the gathering of customer feedback is planned for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region to identify its commercial potential.

Above: The Bobcat T7X is fully battery-powered, ultra-powerful and emissions-free

The forefront of innovation

The Bobcat T7X is fully battery-powered, built to be more productive from the ground up with electric actuation and propulsion, quieter with high-performance torque and more powerful than any diesel-fuelled track loader that has ever come before it – all while eliminating any carbon emissions.

“Doosan Bobcat is at the forefront of innovation, and we are proud to debut the all-electric technology of the T7X to help customers maximize both sustainability and productivity,” said Scott Park, president and CEO of Doosan Bobcat. “Our focus remains on providing solutions and products that empower people to accomplish more and build a better world.”

“This machine is a technological feat for Bobcat and for the entire industry,” said Joel Honeyman, vice president of global innovation at Doosan Bobcat. “We challenged the status quo to deliver a connected, all-electric machine designed for power and performance that previously was not possible. We are excited to share this advancement with the world and proud of the hard work that has gone into making this a reality.”

Above: The all-electric Bobcat T7X compact track loader is the first machine of its kind to fully eliminate all hydraulics and components

Advanced technology and design

In the T7X, the traditional hydraulic work group has been completely replaced with an electrical drive system consisting of electric cylinders and electric drive motors, which means virtually no fluids. The new, all-electric Bobcat T7X uses just under one litre of eco-friendly coolant compared to around 216 litres of fluid in its diesel/hydraulic equivalent model.

The all-electric platform enables instantaneous power and peak torque available at every operating speed. The operator no longer must wait for the standard hydraulic system to build up power.

The T7X operates with zero emissions and reduced noise and vibration generated by the machine. It works quietly and efficiently in noise sensitive areas and indoors, which significantly lowers sound levels and improves the working environment. It can also significantly lower daily operating costs, when considering the reduction in annual maintenance costs and elimination of diesel, engine oil, diesel exhaust fluid and hydraulic parts.

At the heart of the T7X is a powerful 62 kW lithium-ion battery from technology partner, Green Machine Equipment, Inc. While applications vary, each charge can support common daily work operations and the use of intelligent work modes for up to four hours of continuous operation time and a full day of operation during intermittent use. The intelligence of the power management system is programmed to sense when loads are increasing, automatically backing off power when not needed to preserve the total energy use and extend the machine’s runtime.

Rental commitment

The T7X will initially be available only in the North American market but the company intends to expand this to other regions in the future. During the company’s CES Media Days news conference, Doosan Bobcat NA (North America) announced a strategic partnership with South Carolina-based Sunbelt Rentals, a leading rental equipment company in North America with more than 1025 locations, with a strong presence in Europe in the UK, Germany and France.

Through this partnership, Sunbelt Rentals committed to a significant investment in a large fleet of Bobcat T7X all-electric compact track loaders and electric compact excavators in North America, which will be co-branded and made available in 2022 and beyond. Sunbelt Rentals will be the first national equipment rental company to adopt Bobcat’s battery-electric technology and make it available to customers, supporting the environmental, social and governance (ESG) focus for both companies.