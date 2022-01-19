Doosan unveils brand new wheeled excavator for urban work

Featuring a fresh look and design, Doosan has launched its new DX100W-7 10.7 tonne wheeled excavator. The 10 tonne weight class represented by the DX100W-7 is new to the Doosan range and offers a high performance solution for customers looking for a wheeled excavator designed primarily for urban and road maintenance applications.

For this type of work, the DX100W-7 offers the best compromise between compactness and agility, complemented by excellent productivity and high-end comfort. It is very important that this type of machine can operate in very restricted areas, so the DX100W-7 can be equipped with the option of four wheel steering and a crabbing mode, with two wheel steering as standard.

Safety and specifications

As well as agility in confined spaces, the DX100W-7 offers the highest safety and specifications on the market. The integral 1.35 tonne counterweight ensures the highest stability for lifting work in combination with the articulated boom and long arm, which together provide a larger working range than other machines in this class, despite having similar boom and arm lengths. The counterweight also has a novel design, offering the best maintenance access in the industry, from the rear of the machine and from ground level.

The articulated boom ensures that the operator is able to position the machine as close as possible to trucks during loading. In addition, the DX100W-7 offers maximised lifting capacities and digging forces, as well as satisfying a requirement in some countries for a wheeled excavator with a travelling height of under 4 m.

Other safety features can be found in the state-of-the-art ROPS cab on the DX100W-7, where from a premium seat as standard, the operator can use the large 8 inch touch screen to easily browse through all of the machine settings, including the view from the standard side and rear view cameras. The availability on the DX100W-7 of an optional 360° all-around view camera, linked with an optional ultrasonic detection system is another exclusive for a machine of this size.

Additional features in and around the cab include:

DAB audio (Handsfree and Bluetooth)

Parallel wiper system

LED work lights as standard

Thumbwheel joystick

Cup holder and power socket

Separate pumps

With 75 kW (100 HP) of power at 2000 RPM provided by a Doosan D34 G2 Stage V engine, the DX100W-7 offers the highest engine power, hydraulic flow and traction force in this class. The high flow from the smooth and precise hydraulic system can be used to drive all kinds of attachments. In addition, the DX100W-7 has two different pumps providing independent hydraulic flows for the transmission and to fully power hydraulic tools on the front end.

The D34 engine offers a new solution to exceed Stage V regulations without exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), that boosts the quantity of air available during combustion, increasing the temperature of the process and greatly reducing the amount of particulates produced. This is combined with super-efficient DOC/DPF+SCR after-treatment technology to ensure minimal emissions. An enhanced cooling system offers many advantages such as higher fuel efficiency, less noise and increased durability.

A newly improved, durable and robust chassis frame is used in the DX100W-7, featuring a new type of pinning system, compatible with both front and rear undercarriage attachments and designed for mounting the optional 4-wheel steering system. The new chassis design ensures that attachments can be added and exchanged later without modifying the frame.

DoosanConnect telematics system

The new DX100W-7 model is factory-installed as standard with Doosan’s state-of-the-art DoosanConnect 3.0 wireless fleet monitoring system. The DoosanConnect system offers a web-based fleet management solution which is very useful for monitoring the performance and security of machines and promoting preventative maintenance. It is also available as a standard feature on all new Doosan excavators (from 14 tonne), all new Doosan wheel loaders and Doosan ADTs.