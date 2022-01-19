New president of CECE announced

Alexandre Marchetta, CEO of Group Mecalac, has been announced as the new president of CECE, the body representing the interests of national construction equipment manufacturer associations in 13 European countries. He takes over from Niklas Nillroth to steer the European industry association in 2022 and 2023, a key period of economic recovery.

As the CECE president Marchetta will dedicate relevant efforts to the EU regulatory agenda. Indeed, in 2022 the proposal for a harmonised system of road circulation requirements across the EU in anticipated. Moreover, 2022 will be the key year for machinery regulation.

“The legislation on machinery products is one of the most important for the CECE industry,” says Marchetta. “Since the beginning of the consultation process, CECE has been engaging with relevant stakeholders and, following the steps undertaken during Niklas Nillroth’s presidency, CECE will continue to take part in the discussions with the legislators and inform the debate on what Europe needs to remain a competitive and trustworthy manufacturing bloc.”

The beginning of his presidency coincides with France taking over the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union. As the CECE president he will devote particular attention to the issue of economic recovery, one of France’s key priorities while heading the EU.

In this area, CECE believes it is time to grasp the market opportunities arising from the EU Recovery Plan and continued investments in the EU built environment. Alexandre will continue the long-term strategy of his predecessors to embrace the twin transitions towards a digital and decarbonised economy. CECE will monitor the rollout of the Green Deal proposals and strive to position Europe as a leader of low-impact solutions.

On the first day of his presidential mandate, Alexandre Marchetta also unveiled the venue and the date of the next major CECE event. The next CECE Congress will be hosted by Evolis in Chamonix, France from 18th to 20th January 2023. All members and partners are invited to save-the-date.

As CECE president, Alexandre Marchetta represents over 1,200 construction equipment manufacturers in Europe. These companies generate €40 bn in yearly revenue and employ around 300,000 people overall.