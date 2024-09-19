Manitou Group unveils new forklift range

Manitou Group has expanded its Me forklift range with five new lithium-ion models named Me Lift.

The new lithium-ion forklift models in the Manitou Me Lift range are designed for para-industrial and para-agricultural applications (handling bricks, processed wood, viticulture, potato cultivation, etc.).

With load capacities ranging from 1.6 to 3 t, these new models come in two possible configurations, with three and four wheels, and are equipped with a 76.8 V lithium-ion battery. Maximum lifting height is up to 6.5 m.

Among the five new models, the Me 425 Ld Lift boasts a 56% lower total cost of ownership than the Mi 25 d diesel forklift. These figures take into account maintenance costs, energy consumption and component durability.

The first models will be distributed in Europe from September 2024 throughout the Manitou dealer network. With their long-standing expertise in the forklift market, they offer a wide range of associated services, such as after-sales service, financing and rental contracts, to provide turnkey solutions tailored to the needs of every type of customer.

Lithium batteries are extremely durable, with up to 5,000 charge cycles, and can be fully recharged in less than 90 minutes, without having to be stored in a dedicated charging room. Thanks to their compact size (three times smaller than a conventional battery), the chassis is smaller, enabling operators to use their machine in aisles 30 cm narrower than conventional forklifts powered by lead-acid batteries. Unlike lead-acid batteries, lithium batteries require no daily or weekly maintenance.

Manitou Group offers a standard five-year warranty on all its lithium batteries, which are perfectly suited to long-term rental. With this new design, service intervals are spaced at 1,000 hours or the equivalent of 6 months’ use.

The Me Lift range offers a high level of performance thanks to a powerful traction system that provides plenty of motive power for fast travel with good grip, even in difficult conditions. In addition, the motor powering the hydraulic pump improves lifting speeds.

All Me Lift machines boast noise levels below 70 dB(A), making it easier for operators to concentrate on their tasks. Machine autonomy varies from a few hours to a full day, depending on the requirements and applications of each customer. Charging time can vary from one and a half hours to six hours, depending on the battery and charger, and the operator’s needs. The Me Lift 316 model, with an 18 kWh battery, recovers 20% of its range in just 15 minutes with a 20 kW charger.

The safety of operators and their environment remains a priority for Manitou Group. The Me Lift range benefits from the latest standards, offering enhanced protection for the operator when negotiating curves or during lifting operations, with cabs that are resistant to falling loads. To see and be seen, Me Lift trucks are fully equipped with LED lighting and working lights. Optional blue lights, additional work lights and red warning lines can also be added around the machine for pedestrian safety.

With a centralised LCD display (based on existing models such as the MT 625 e telehandler), you can access all the information you need in one place and adjust the main settings.

All Me Lift machines are IPX4*-rated and therefore rainproof, ensuring uninterrupted outdoor use. The easy-to-activate electric parking brake ensures that the machine remains stable on ramps and slopes, preventing accidental or unintentional movement. Acoustic insulation is considerably improved, with a noise reduction of 6 dB(A) compared to previous series. The new range also offers greater comfort thanks to a suspended seat and optional heated cab.

The new design of the mast, in full-visibility duplex or free-lift triplex, clearly enhances operators’ visibility of their load. The panoramic roof window offers first-rate, FOPS**-compliant visibility, reducing neck and body movements, and also ensures better visibility when storing a load at height.