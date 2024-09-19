MRS Electronic introduces new TConn 4.3 and TConn 7 CAN displays

MRS Electronic has launched two new display sizes 4.3-inch and 7-inch addressing the market demand for cost-effective, versatile human-machine interface (HMI) options that bridge the gap between smaller and larger offerings.

Both displays feature optically bonded screens for improved visibility and are powered by the robust i.MX6 ULL processor (528 MHz, 2 GB storage, 256 MB RAM). Operating on a standard voltage range of 9 to 32 volts, they include a buzzer, real-time clock, and run a Linux operating system. The impact- and heat-resistant housings can be mounted in any orientation customers want.

With resolutions of 480 × 272 pixels for the TConn 4.3 and 800 × 480 pixels for the TConn 7, both displays offer brightness up to 850 cd/m² for clear visibility even in direct sunlight. They feature wide-viewing-angle capacitive touchscreens supporting multi-touch and glove use. Additionally, they come with four or six keys that have fluorescent print and optional backlighting.

Interfaces include two CAN FD-tolerant CAN 2.0 B interfaces and one USB 2.0 Type-C port. Connection via a Deutsch DT connector ensures optimal protection in demanding environments. With an IP66 rating, the displays are dust-tight and protected against strong water jets, suitable for operating temperatures ranging from –30 to +65 degrees Celsius. They also hold E1 approval according to ECE R 10 standards.

Customisation is straightforward with the Opus Projektor Tool, allowing rapid development of user interfaces through drag-and-drop functionality. For more advanced customization, MRS Electronic’s development team offers support using the Qt framework, enabling clients to design user interfaces according to their own or their clients’ standards.

The new TConn displays are designed for seamless integration with MRS Electronic’s CAN controllers. For instance, pairing the TConn 4.3 with the CAN I/O – CC16WP controller allows the display to send and receive commands via CAN bus, facilitating a wide range of applications.

The company’s support structure is designed to ensure a smooth integration process and prompt troubleshooting, reflecting a commitment to not just promising good customer service but actively delivering it.

“We are thrilled to see these new displays in action,” says Erwin Baumann, director of business development at MRS Electronic. “These additions to our product lineup reflect our commitment to meeting market demands with innovative, high-quality solutions.”