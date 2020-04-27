Linde Material Handling expands Czech remanufacturing centre

Linde Material Handling’sr remanufacturing centre in Velké Bílovice near Brno in the Czech Republic, which was only opened in autumn 2017, is being expanded.

]Up to 2,000 trucks per year are to be remanufactured on an area of 6,700 square meters,van expansion of 48 percent. The used trucks have a uniform quality standard and contribute to greater sustainability.

Almost all trucks that are remanufactured in Velké Bílovice are recruited from returns from Linde’s own long- and short-term rental fleet. This means that the trucks have been continuously serviced by qualified technicians during their “first forklift life” and have a fully documented service history. Only original Linde spare parts are used for repairs.

In Velké Bílovice, used trucks are remanufactured according to a standardised procedure. Not only is damage repaired, but each vehicle is put through its paces by specially trained specialists and passes through several stations. Once the trucks leave the remanufacturing centre, they meet all the relevant safety requirements of European legislation in the field of handling technology and are awarded the “Approved by Linde” seal of approval.

The fact that the trucks are given a second life by the remanufacturing process also means a significant plus in terms of sustainability. On the one hand, the total amount of raw materials and energy required is considerably reduced. On the other hand, disposal and recycling in the reprocessing plant meet the highest environmental and health standards.

Christophe Lautray, chief sales and service officer at Linde Material Handling said, “Linde used trucks are a high-quality and cost-effective alternative for our customers. The trucks can also be equipped with additional features such as our safety assistance systems”.

The number of employees in the Velké Bílovice processing plant has almost doubled to 70 in the last three years.