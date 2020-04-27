Hyundia launches new Stage V-compliant crawler excavator

Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe (HCEE) continues the roll-out of its A-series with the new HX300AL, a 30-ton Stage V-compliant crawler excavator.

The HX300AL comes with a wide range of new technologies and services offering the operator a convenient, safe, efficient, and productive workhorse. Coming with a new engine platform (Stage V), a new hydraulic flow regulation, improved operator controls with 2D/3D machine guidance, new safety features, and improved uptime and productivity, this 30-tonne crawler excavator is ideal for infrastructure works and general construction.

EPIC Auto Safety Lock Eco Guidance MG/MC HX300AL – Stage V x x x x Fuel efficiency x x Productivity x Safety x x Convenience x

The HX300AL will incorporate some of Hyundai’s new technologies, which include:

EPIC or Electric Pump Independent Control. By controlling the pump’s regulation independently, the machine offers improved fuel efficiency and controllability.

or Electric Pump Independent Control. By controlling the pump’s regulation independently, the machine offers improved fuel efficiency and controllability. Auto Safety Lock prevents unintended operation/start of the excavator, which improves safety for the operator and on the job site.

prevents unintended operation/start of the excavator, which improves safety for the operator and on the job site. Eco guidance indicates ‘inefficient operation’ status to prevent energy losses (fuel consumption, hydraulic power) by inadequate working habits which is displayed on the machine cluster.

indicates ‘inefficient operation’ status to prevent energy losses (fuel consumption, hydraulic power) by inadequate working habits which is displayed on the machine cluster. MG/MC or Machine Guidance / Machine Control. Indicates the work status and automatically controls the attachment to assist the driver. MG displays the position of the bucket tip and assists the operator by the use of positioning guidance. MC will automatically take over the grading with the bucket tip or face and has an automatic stop control: up, down, forward, and cabin protection.

New service features on the HX300AL include:

ECD MCD FOTA HCE-DT Monthly report HX300AL – Stage V x x x x x Uptime Support x x x x Machine Management x

The HX300AL excavator benefits from Hyundai CE’s new engine platform, boasting a stage V-compliant Cummins engine with an innovative all-in-one exhaust after-treatment system, which combines a unique exhaust muffler – integrating the diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), the DEF injector (SCR) and a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF). It is worth noting that the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) has been removed, by further improving the other technologies. This results in a de-complexed, powerful, and environment-friendly solution – with increased reliability and easy maintenance – and most of all a reduced fuel consumption and lower operating cost.

“One of the standout features of the new HX series is named EPIC, and rightly so”, said Peter Sebold, product specialist at HCEE. “The new Electric Pump Independent Control (or: EPIC) is an energy-saving technology that reduces the pump flow rate during levelling and truck loading operation by controlling the pump’s displacement individually. Think next-level load sensing, fuel saving of up to 8% daily average and general all-round operator and owner satisfaction, that’s just another win for this highly anticipated machine.”

Technical specifications