TTi invests in latest off-road technology

As the off-road vehicle market expands, TTI, Inc., continues to invest in the latest technology to support the demands of agriculture, construction, recreational and other off-road vehicle OEM’s.

The broad portfolio covers connectors that are designed to meet the rigorous demands of the commercial vehicle industry and off-road applications as well as position and Hall-effect sensors and sensor products that are developed specifically for applications where reliability and durability are a priority.

Where high levels of sealing performance are a requirement, customers should consider TTI’s offerings from one of the world’s largest ranges of panel mount indicators, designed and manufactured to meet high standards of endurance, high performance, and harsh environments.

One highlight is Amphenol Industrial’s Armor IPX portfolio. These Sealed Enclosures provide superior protection for printed circuit boards and electronic control modules in harsh environments and off-road applications. Available in three enclosure material types: Black and Clear Thermoplastic or Ultem (Transparent Amber), it offers a rugged tandem through-hole design for the ease of mounting and includes optional environmental venting. The electrical interface is established with AT or ATM header systems featuring optional keying and sealed 90° molded pins, a Blank Header Plate is available for full customisable electrical interfaces.

For more information, check out TTI’s off-road portfolio or download the new TTI Commercial & Off-Road Vehicle application guide here.