New battery-powered bulldozer concept revealed

A new battery powered 210 tonne bulldozer concept has been shared exclusively to iVT by renowned US designer Jon Pope.

“The lockdown has enabled me to work on something new,” he said. “It’s an electrified update of my 210 tonne bulldozer concept.”

Solid state battery banks that require no cooling are mounted in the lower chassis and hydraulic fluid reservoirs are mounted above the hydraulic pumps for longer pump life while ground access to the pump allows hydraulic fluid to be filled from ground level.

Jon Pope will discuss the vehicle as well as how COVID-19 might affect the future design of industrial vehicles in the next iVT Podcast.