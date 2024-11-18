Komatsu introduces new WA700-8 wheel loader

Komatsu has launched the new WA700-8, a new addition to its range of wheel loaders designed for quarry operations and aggregate producers.

This wheel loader is an ideal four-pass match with 70-tonne trucks such as Komatsu’s new HD605-10 haul truck.

The WA700-8 also offers substantial improvements in performance, efficiency and operator comfort compared to its predecessor, the WA700-3.

Compared to the previous model, the WA700-8 delivers:

Up to 8% more gross power and 15% more torque, making it a robust choice for demanding work environments

A 6% increase in lifting force and rated load, allowing operators to handle larger volumes of material with greater ease

Up to 8% more fuel efficiency, helping reduce operating costs while maintaining high productivity

The WA700-8 features a comfortable cabin with technology designed to help reduce operator fatigue on long shifts, including a new advanced joystick steering system and electronic pilot control levers for precision and ease of operation.

Automation features such as an automatic digging system, semi-automatic approach, and semi-auto dump systems simplify repetitive tasks, helping operators optimise load cycles.

These systems are particularly beneficial for less experienced operators, helping to close skills gaps and enhance overall operational efficiency.

On challenging terrain, the variable traction control system helps prevent tire slippage, prolonging tire life and improving safety in wet or slippery conditions.

The loader’s modulated clutch system offers precise control for smooth transitions between forward and reverse, which is critical during truck-loading operations.

An available KomVision camera system provides operators with a comprehensive view of the machine’s surroundings, and Komtrax Plus offers remote monitoring and data-driven insights that can help reduce unplanned downtime.

“The new WA700-8 can help quarry operations hit that sweet spot for 70-ton truck loading, making every pass count,” says Sebastian Witkowski, product manager. “With a heavier operating weight, greater static tipping load and larger breakout force than the previous model, the WA700-8 is a productive and efficient wheel loader that is ideal for quarry operations.”