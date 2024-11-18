HD Hyundai nominated for Bauma 2025 innovation award

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment is in the running for a place among the top three nominees for Bauma 2025’s Innovation Awards, in the Climate Protection category.

The company’s HW155H hydrogen-powered wheeled excavator concept will be a star of the show in April, as this latest version of this ground-breaking machine moves closer to production reality.

The judges have recognised its potential to reduce engine exhaust emissions and deliver a carbon reduction on construction sites.

At the centre of HD Hyundai’s stand, the hydrogen concept will be just one of the machines and operating solutions that HD Hyundai will present. Hyundai has been exploring a range of zero-emission options for construction and industrial machinery.

HD Hyundai will demonstrate a construction industry world-first range of innovative energy storage and refuelling solutions, jointly developed with Hyundai Motor Company. These will make the use of hydrogen an acceptable solution for infrastructure, civil engineering and building projects across the world.

HD Hyundai’s innovative low pressure, high density, solid state storage system will double the capacity of a conventional tank, at a considerably lower filling pressure, optimising space within the machine, reducing fill times and improving safety on site.

The HW155H concept will provide visitors with an idea of potential future drive solutions. The machine is powered by electricity generated by on-board hydrogen fuel cells, like those used in commercially available passenger vehicles.