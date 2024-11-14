EIMA VIDEO: New Holland’s new T5 Dual Command tractor

At this year’s EIMA International, New Holland displayed its T5 Dual Command tractor range, which comprises five models from 80-117hp all powered by FPT F36 3.6-litre four-cylinder engines. Here, Lorenzo Neri, low horsepower tractor business marketing at New Holland, talks to iVT’s Anjali Sooknanan about the tractor’s new look and features.
