Caterpillar expands Cat Command for Loading availability

Cat Command for Loading from Caterpillar is expanding to all medium wheel loaders, excluding the GC models.

Removing the operator from the machine, Command for Loading offers semiautonomous remote control of next generation Cat 950 – 982 wheel loaders designed to increase operating safety in hazardous environments.

Cat Command for Loading now supports Cat 950, 962, 966, 966 XE, 972, 972 XE, 980, 980 XE, 982, and 982 XE next-generation wheel loaders.

By allowing the user to comfortably control the machine from a safe location, Command maintains high machine productivity in operating environments like demolition, environmental remediation, stevedoring and the handling of fertilizer, chips, and sawdust.

Basic machine controls such as wheel loader startup/shutdown, bucket rack/dump and lift/lower are easily accessed through the ergonomic console control layout. Operator inputs are sent directly to the machine’s electronics from the Command console.

Integrated safety features stop all wheel loader movements when the A-stop or remote shutdown switch is pressed, wireless communication is lost, a severe fault is detected, or the Command console is tilted more than 45˚ from normal operating position.

For non-line of sight operation, the Command for Loading station connects to multiple machines at the same job site or different sites. The user can operate one machine at a time either onsite or from miles away. It is compatible with other Command offerings for Cat equipment, including excavators and dozers.