JCB makes Cesar emissions compliance verification standard

Cease Emissions Compliance Verification (ECV) will be standard on every JCB EU Stage V and electric machine for the UK market from March 1, 2020. A second label, which can easily be scanned to verify the machine’s emissions compliance, will be positioned alongside the existing Cesar triangle. UK projects already trialling the scheme, have found that less time is being lost on delivery to site and there are fewer air quality inspections required for equipment in operation.

A JCB Hydradig was the first machine to be equipped with the ECV label at the Plantworx construction show in June 2019. With Clean Air Zones and emissions restrictions becoming increasingly common in cities and on major construction projects across the UK, ECV allows site personnel to simply scan a QR code with a smart phone, or call a 24-hour helpline, rather than having to access engine data plates to check build details.

Electric machinery, like JCB’s innovative 19C-1E mini excavator, will be equipped with a white triangular ECV label, while EU Stage V diesel powered equipment will use a green ECV sticker.

JCB UK and Ireland Sales Director Steve Smith said: “JCB is leading the way in clean engine and electric drive technologies, reducing harmful emissions to improve air quality. Now we are making identification easier for customers working in sensitive, urban environments and in enclosed spaces. We are delighted to be the first to embrace ECV marking as standard on all of our EU Stage V and electric equipment in the UK, as we did with the original Cesar scheme in 2006.”