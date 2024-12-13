Hyster HFC ReachStacker recognised in 2024 Global Good Awards

Hyster’s hydrogen fuel cell-powered (HFC) ReachStacker has been recognised “one to watch” in the Game Changing Innovation of the Year category of the 2024 Global Good Awards.

Founded in 2015, the annual awards recognize organisations and leaders who are achieving practical, real-world impact for people and the planet that is both scalable and replicable – and have inspiring stories to tell.

The Hyster HFC ReachStacker is a first-of-its-kind, zero-emission container handler that uses a hydrogen fuel cell engine to convert hydrogen into electricity.

Developed by Hyster as part of the EU-funded H2Ports project, which aims to implement fuel cells and clean technologies in port operations, the HFC ReachStacker is currently being tested at the Port of Valencia in Spain.

The pilot program, which began in September of 2023, is the first ReachStacker application in Europe using HFC technology for port handling equipment in real operating conditions.

“Piloting the HFC ReachStacker at the Port of Valencia, one of the largest container terminals in Europe, for over a year has provided invaluable real-world feedback,” says Lucien Robroek, president, technology solutions, Hyster Company. “Recognition by the Global Good Awards is further affirmation of the part zero-emissions solutions like the ReachStacker can play in empowering cargo handling decarbonization.”

The design of the HFC ReachStacker enables performance comparable to that of diesel-powered container handlers. The hydrogen is stored onboard in pressurized tanks that can be refilled in as little as 10-15 minutes and provide enough energy for up to 10 hours of continuous runtime.

The ReachStacker reduces greenhouse gas emissions and noise pollution compared to its diesel counterparts, and the elimination of mechanically driven components such as the diesel engine and transmission may also help ports and terminals to decrease operating costs.