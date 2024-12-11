Case Construction Equipment introduces limited edition backhoe loader

Case Construction Equipment has released a rare, limited edition 580 Super N Construction King backhoe loader.

The J.I. Case Signature Edition backhoe loader adds a distinctive look to the 580 Super Nmodel.

“The 580 Super N backhoe loader has always been an iconic machine in terms of jobsite performance. Now, we’re giving it an iconic jobsite presence with this signature edition,” says Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, Case Construction Equipment. “Who says your workhorse machine can’t also be a show horse?”

Limited in production to only 50 machines, the uniquely designed 580 Super N backhoe loaders feature a metallic silver and dark grey colour scheme, the throwback Case “tread” logo, an air-suspension seat with special upholstery, and individually numbered badge plates that bear the signature of Case founder, Jerome Increase Case.

The emblematic styling nods to the rich, 180-plus year history of Case. The company pioneered a wide range of road construction equipment and was the first to introduce a factory-integrated backhoe loader in 1957. Case was also the first company to commercially release an electric backhoe loader, the 580EV, which came out in 2024.

The 97-horsepower J.I. Case Signature Edition backhoe loader matches the breakout forces and speeds of the standard 580 Super N and offers the same features like four-wheel-drive, PowerLift and Extendahoe technology, ProControl swing dampening and Eco Mode for fuel savings.

Different configurations are available with PowerDrive Powershift or Power Shuttle transmission options and pilot or the popular Case foot swing controls.