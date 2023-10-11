Perkins to lead demonstration of cutting-edge hydrogen hybrid solutions

While many off-highway solutions supporting the energy transition focus on large scale OEMs with extensive research and development capabilities, the success of decarbonisation initiatives also relies on support for OEMs with more limited resources.

This is why Perkins is collaborating with Equipmake and Loughborough University’s Mechanical, Electrical and Manufacturing Engineering School to develop and produce an advanced multi-fuel ‘drop-in’ hybrid integrated power unit. The power unit will be able to directly replace its diesel equivalent in terms of power density and response, enabling a wide range of off-highway industrial OEMs, regardless of their size or the application they manufacture, to accelerate their transition to lower-carbon intensity or zero carbon fuels such as hydrogen, methanol, bio-ethanol and other eFuels and harness electrification. The design will support several fuel types with the initial demonstration utilising hydrogen.

Supported by UK Government funding of £11.14M through the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK (APC), Project Coeus will develop a 7-litre Perkins® 1200 Series industrial power unit with hybrid-electric components and advanced controls to enable operation on hydrogen fuel. The 45-250 kW hybrid powertrain system will be configured with factory-installed ECM sensors, radiators, cooling packs, filtration, control systems and aftertreatment hardware in a complete, integrated package that minimises OEM development timelines and reduces engineering and assembly costs.

Launching this month, the three and a half-year project will be led by Perkins’ global engineering headquarters in Peterborough, UK, with Equipmake providing epowertrain technology and Loughborough University supporting through advanced engine analytics and emissions control.

Project Coeus will see the design, development and manufacture of a multi-fuel ‘drop-in’ hybrid powertrain, which directly replaces existing diesel solutions in off-highway machines and will support the UK and global off-highway industries to deliver reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

“We are pleased to have secured this opportunity to accelerate the development of advanced off-highway power system solutions,” said David Goldspink, Perkins vice president and general manager. “This project will explore, innovate and lead the way to solving some of the key challenges facing the off-highway industry’s energy transition and support the transition towards reduced carbon in this key sector.”

Project Coeus will be supported by funding through the APC which leverages research and engagement to provide insight that drives early-stage R&D, funding that takes proof of concepts to marketability, and strategic insight that drives the industrialisation of the best technology types to benefit the UK.