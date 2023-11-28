Yanmar develops next-gen electric work machine prototype

Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. has unveiled a prototype of an electric work machine with advanced force control at the Construction DX Challenge 2023, organised by the Japanese Ministry of Land.

Developed in collaboration with Jaxa’s Space Exploration Innovation Hub Center, the large SEA (Series Elastic Actuator), was part of a prototype for the next-generation work machine under the Moonshot Research and Development Programme.

Yanmar HD successfully implemented force control capabilities, a challenge for conventional hydraulic systems. Using the SEA composed of an electric motor, reducer, and spring, the functionality was implemented in an electric mini-excavator.

This technology aims to automate fine manual tasks, addressing labor shortages at construction sites. Moving forward, the company plans to conduct further verification to realize the practical applications of next-generation work machines in construction sites and similar environments.

Aligned with the company’s Yanmar’s Green Challenge 2050, the Yanmar Group continues its commitment to realising a sustainable society, contributing to customers’ decarbonisation efforts through ongoing developments in electrification and other forward-looking technologies.