CNH Industrial to strengthen compact tractor portfolio

CNH Industrial has announced its intention to expand its longstanding partnership with LS Tractor – the agricultural tractor division of the OEM LS Mtron – in an effort to strengthen positioning in the compact tractor segment.

The Memorandum of Understanding and the technical cooperation agreement signed aim at expanding the current cooperation with LS Tractor and delivering an extended product offering to capture greater market share and enhance CNH’s positioning.

This expanded agreement sets forth the financial and industrial terms and conditions to localise the production of select compact tractor models at the CNH manufacturing site in Greater Noida, India and the LS Tractor manufacturing site in South Korea. This will leverage CNH’s manufacturing capabilities and LS Tractor’s components and engineering to increase our speed to market and deliver new solutions for our customers.

CNH expects that this extended product offering in compact tractors built at our Greater Noida plant will enable us to cater to a broader addressable market while leveraging the strength and competitive offering of our Indian supplier base.

LS Tractor is the existing commercial distributor for CNH’s New Holland Agriculture brand in South Korea and has a long history of collaboration with our legacy brands stretching back over four decades. Strategic alliances such as this further our ability to deliver greater choice and tailored solutions that meet our customers’ unique farming needs.