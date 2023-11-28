New Holland shows first electric mini excavator at SITEVI 2023

New Holland is display the E15X Electric Power full-electric Mini Excavator at SITEVI 2023, a leading trade fair for the international equipment and expertise exhibition for vine-wine, olive, fruit, and vegetable production.

The new range excels in terms of width, design, versatility, innovation, comfort and performance. The new machines have compact dimensions with a superior working range and are either Zero Tail-swing or Short Radius, which makes them ideal for work in confined spaces.

It is the first introduction resulting from the acquisition of Sampierana S.p.A., an Italian company specialized in the development and manufacturing of earthmoving machines known for its reliability, quality and innovative technology especially in the line of Mini and Midi excavators and for special undercarriages.

The E15X Electric Power is the very first fully electric model in the history of New Holland mini excavators, which was recognised with a Special Mention at the EIMA Technology Innovation Awards 2022, thanks to its unique power demand logic. The electric excavators were also displayed at Agritechnica 2023.

It is powered by a 21.5 kW lithium-ion battery and is the electric equivalent of the diesel E14D model. Its extremely compact dimensions enable it to access the tightest spaces, making it the ideal machine to work indoors. Autonomy is also guaranteed for a full 8-hour working day, with 1-hour fast charge.

As a zero-emission vehicle with very low operating noise, it is ideal for working in areas with emissions and noise restrictions. The machine is well suited for a wide variety of applications, from agriculture and horticulture to landscaping, general digging, and demolition tasks in indoor or confined workspaces.

Its environmental credentials are further enhanced by its use of eco-friendly biological hydraulic oil, which also extends service intervals, and by the use of cobalt-free lithium batteries.