Finnish president recognises AGCO as long-term investor

AGCO, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, has received the annual Internationalisation Award of the President of the Republic of Finland in the category of Long-Term International Investor.

The Award is bestowed annually in recognition of internationally successful companies or communities.

“AGCO’s growth in Finland has been a success story, and we are honoured to be recognised with this distinguished award,” said Eric Hansotia, president and CEO of AGCO. “We value our teams and the farmer-focused work they do in Finland. Our continued investments in our people, plants and products in this country are felt by farmers in every corner of the globe as they sustainably help feed the world.”

AGCO employs more than 2,200 people in Finland. Since acquiring Valtra and Sisu Diesel engine operations in 2004 from the Kone Corporation, AGCO has continuously invested in research and development, facilities and people at the company’s main sites in Linnavuori in Western Finland, Suolahti in Central Finland together with the AGCO Suomi local Finnish direct sales organization. In the last five years alone, capital investments in AGCO’s Finnish sites have totaled approximately 170 million euros.

AGCO Power develops and manufactures engines, transmission components and generators that are exported to more than 30 countries across Europe, North America, South America and Asia. Over the past 20 years, AGCO investments have primarily focused on product development and manufacturing upgrades. The recently launched CORE engine family, which can also run on alternative fuels such as biogas and hydrogen, was awarded “Engine of the Year” in 2023 by Diesel Progress and significantly helps farmers reduce their carbon footprint.

“Significant investments have been made in AGCO Power’s manufacturing facilities, placing emphasis on flexibility, a high level of automation, environmental efficiencies and staff wellbeing,” said AGCO Power managing director Juha Tervala. “Recent investments include a highly automated logistics center, a new flexible assembly line, testing cells, painting line and shipping area. We believe these changes will ensure growth for AGCO Power over years to come.”

Valtra tractors are manufactured at the brand’s home in Suolahti, Central Finland, one of the most sustainable tractor manufacturing sites in the world. Since becoming part of AGCO, Valtra’s European scale has evolved from market leader in Scandinavia to being one of the major and most respected tractor brands in Europe, consistently increasing market share and improving profitability. As part of AGCO, Valtra has cemented its brand positioning by offering easy-to-use and customized solutions for farmers and customers in non-agricultural segments such as municipal road maintenance, forestry, aviation and defense.