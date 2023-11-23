Join iVT editor Tom Stone as he takes a tour of the highlights of Agritechnica 2023. He talks to experts at OEMs and systems suppliers. Featuring Nexat, Massey Ferguson, Eberspächer, Fendt, Poclain, Valtra, John Deere, Claas, Agxeed, Volvo Penta, Steyr, New Holland, Dintec, McCormick, DSE, JCB and Merlo.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: The Best of Agritechnica 2023!
By Tom Stone
