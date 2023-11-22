JCB prepares high performance telehandlers for UK debut

After previewing its two new high-performance models in its telescopic handler range at last week’s Agritechnica, JCB will prepare these vehicles for their UK debut at the LAMMA show, Britain’s leading farm equipment event, 17-18 January in Birmingham.

The JCB Loadall 542-100 provides more lift capacity than JCB’s current high-lift model, while a higher-powered version of the Loadall 560-80, renowned for its bulk loading and re-handling productivity, will give the machine even punchier performance.

Both new telehandlers will come with JCB’s unique AGRI Pro package, now available across the Loadall range, combining a 129kW (173hp) engine with the DualTech VT transmission that provides ‘best of both worlds’ hydrostatic and powershift drive, resulting in ideal driving characteristics for different ‘asks across a wide range of speeds.

“Our presence at Agritechnica and the LAMMA show enables us to emphasise JCB’s continued investment in the broadest range of materials handling products for agriculture, and in particular to showcase these two significant forthcoming additions to the Loadall range,” said John Smith, JCB agriculture managing director.

Loadall 542-100 AGRI Super

The all-new JCB Loadall 542-100 will complement JCB’s current high-lift telehandler – the 536-95 – with a half-tonne, or more than 16%, increase in maximum lift capacity of 4.2 tonnes.

Built with new chassis and boom designs enabling a number of performance and productivity enhancing features to be introduced, it will also lift heavier loads throughout the boom envelope and to the 9.8m maximum lift height.

In highest-specification AGRI Pro form, the Loadall 542-100 will be significantly more powerful thanks to its 129kW (173hp) engine and also faster with JCB’s unique 50kph DualTech VT transmission installed, enabling large farms and straw contractors to work more efficiently and more productively.

Yet the Loadall 542-100 will have the same footprint as the current model, so it will be just as nimble for routine yard work – filling a feeder and cleaning out a cattle yard, for example – while providing greater performance for loading and off-loading bale trailers and building tall storage stacks.

In common with other AGRI Pro versions of JCB’s Loadall handlers, the new high-lift model will also benefit from the durability of an upgraded drivetrain and a high-output 160-litre/min hydraulics package.

The AGRI Pro specification will be available alongside AGRI Super and AGRI Xtra configurations, so the 542-100 will also be available with 112kW (150hp) and 97kW (130hp) versions of the JCB DieselMAX engine and a 40kph version of the JCB DualTech VT transmission, which provides initial movement by hydrostatic drive for the most precise control before automatically switching to direct-drive powershift at faster speeds.

Loadall 560-80 AGRI Pro

With its 129kW (173hp) JCB DieselMAX engine, the Loadall 560-80 AGRI Pro will become the most powerful and best-equipped 6 tonne capacity telehandler in the Loadall range.

The 560-80 is currently available to AGRI Super 97kW (130hp) specification with a four-speed JCB Powershift transmission and 140-litre/min hydraulics, and in AGRI Xtra form with 112kW (150hp), a 160-litre/min pump and JCB’s unique DualTech-VT hydro/powershift transmission.

The new AGRI Pro version will have a 40kph version of this transmission and 160-litre/min hydraulics – plus 15% more power and 15% more peak torque at 690Nm from the 4.8-litre JCB engine.

This will further enhance the machine’s ability to dig into stockpiles of grain, bulk fertiliser, livestock manure, and so on, and discharge large volumes into a spreader, trailer or grain wagon for optimum productivity.