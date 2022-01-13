New all-terrain electric vehicle readying for pilot stage

UK-based EMotive, creator of the world’s first zero-emission all-terrain electric vehicle, is launching a £180,000 Crowdcube campaign to take its prototype and eco-alternative to the Mercedes Benz Unimog to the next stage of development, ready for demonstration and mass production under licence.

Ranging from fire rescue all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) to farm, forestry and adventure tourism trucks, EMotive aims to address the yawning gap that currently exists for this class of transport. Creating an affordable and accessible eco-solution for off-road industries, where medium weight utility, adventure, and off-highway vehicles have a global value worth over $5.48 billion, EMotive is tapping into a market that is due to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2% (2020 to 2027).

Above: one of a handful of off-road prototypes designed and built by EMotive

While new cars and vans must comply with the UK Government’s zero emissions at the tailpipe targets by 2035, the next big focus will be light and medium weight commercial and off-road works vehicles, which is why EMotive has been designing and developing its disruptive electric platform for 6-12 tonne ATVs.

The Government’s long-awaited Transport Decarbonisation Plan, released on 14 July 2021, backs this view up, with proposals to end the sale of trucks powered by fossil fuels. Under the plan, 2035 has been set as the end date for the sale of new internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles weighing from 3.5 to 26 tonnes.

Elsewhere, increasing stringency in the emission standards for off-highway vehicles has been implemented by government authorities, such as emission standards for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), BS-VI in India and China VI.

By licencing its technology, EMotive plans to leverage the experience and globally established sales and servicing networks of existing manufacturers, allowing it to swiftly move from its prototype into manufacturing. The licensing model, which earns a royalty on each unit produced, has been successfully used by EMotive’s Founder Bruce Palmer with his previous business, Elemental Digest Systems.

Built around a bespoke commercial chassis architecture and advanced powertrain, EMotive uses a unique smart power delivery system to provide pure electric drive to individual wheels. The platform can be configured to two, four or six wheel-drive depending on the application, allowing its technology to be used in everything from utility vehicles to extreme terrain and military vehicles capable of operating in some of the globe’s harshest environments.

E-Motive’s sophisticated electric architecture includes advanced torque control, smart power distribution and telematics, as well as intelligent control strategies that allow easy integration of user equipment such as autonomous control.

To date, EMotive has invested nearly £2m in developing and prototyping the physical vehicle form and the design of its smart powertrain. The next stage will be to complete and fine-tune the fully functional prototype ready to be demonstrated to commercial partners and produced under licence.

EMotive’s team draws on experience from Supacat, Flybe and Formula 1, and has been involved in the development of technology for Caterpillar, Lotus, Ministry of Defence and McLaren Automotive. It’s Founder, Bruce Palmer, has built and commercialised multi-million global business including Forthglade Pet Foods, and Elemental Digest Systems, which itself successfully raised £1.5m through Crowdcube.