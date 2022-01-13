Manitou lays out carbon reduction strategy

Leading OEM Manitou Group has presented the two main targets of its 2030 low carbon trajectory: to reduce its direct and indirect carbon emissions by 46%, while lessening the CO 2 emissions of machines by 34% for every hour of use.

This approach is based on scientific data through the Science Based Targets initiative, a programme supported by the United Nations, the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

After presenting its new CSR roadmap to all stakeholders, Manitou Group outlined its 2030 low carbon pathway. Constructed in line with the Science Based Targets initiative, this trajectory relies on the single international reference defined according to the reports of the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change).

Using 2019 as the benchmark year, the first target applicable in scopes 1 and 2 involves reducing direct and indirect CO 2 emissions by 46% by 2030 throughout all of its worldwide locations. The second target concerns the emissions in scope 3 (value chain), with a 34% reduction in the CO 2 emissions generated for every hour of use of the machines produced by the Group.

“It is an extremely important and transformative stage for the Group,” said Michel Denis, president and CEO. “Climate issues are a genuine concern, but also an opportunity to reinforce our competitive edge by transitioning to a low carbon intensity economy. We are doing everything to steer the ecological transition towards a more sustainable economic model. We have set ambitious yet realistic targets that we can achieve by innovating with our customers, suppliers and employees. 89% of our indirect emissions (scope 3) come from the use of products. It is therefore a collective approach for the whole value chain.”

To accomplish these targets, Manitou Group will rely on a number of tactics:

Develop new electric ranges and innovate with hydrogen

Continue the work undertaken in the last 10 years on the energy efficiency of equipment

Reinforce eco-design with a global life cycle approach

Increase the use of recycled materials in purchases of components and parts

Use low-carbon solutions for upstream and downstream freight

Develop the activity of spare parts from the circular economy

Reduce the energy consumption of its sites and roll out a green energy procurement program

Registered on the SBTi website, the Manitou Group’s low carbon pathway will be studied by experts in the Science Based Targets initiative with a view to confirming it, hopefully by the end of the half-year. The Group has the opportunity to further promote this action plan during the annual CSR event “On the way up”.