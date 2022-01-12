Sensata launches smart-tactor contactors with CAN bus communications

Sensata Technologies has announced the availability of the new GXC and MXC series of Smart-Tactor contactors with CAN bus communication. They provide valuable data for improved system performance, reliability and diagnostics in military, battery system, energy storage and industrial applications.

Built on the industry proven GX and MX series from Sensata’s GIGAVAC product brand, this new series of smart contactors are easily integrated and simplify data acquisition, making them ideal for data logging, telematics, and predictive maintenance.

From fleet managers who need to monitor operations to engineers who are looking for more data or are working on prototype vehicles, one-off demo projects, or in R&D labs, the GXC and MXC series of CAN-based contactors are suitable for any system where real-time data is critical for analysis, safety, and reliability.

In comparison, power management solutions without CAN enabled contactors require multiple sensors as well as a separate data logger to capture and record all the information. With the addition of CAN communication, the contactor becomes part of the CAN backbone and allows all other CAN nodes to see the data and act upon it, helping to connect everything on the vehicle or system.

With the available database (.dbc) download file, system integrators can be up and running in minutes. Fleet managers, OEM’s and integrators can now tap into the CAN bus to easily monitor current, terminal voltage, control voltage, temperature, state, and cycle count to make more informed decisions. The data can be analyzed for trends, fed to a telematics system, or used for system diagnostics, monitoring, and predictive maintenance. With these smart contactors, potential problems can be easily detected and resolved before a failure occurs, improving vehicle and application up-time.

“The addition of these new CAN bus enabled contactors to our portfolio is an important part of our initiative to provide smarter, more connected, insight-providing components and solutions for a wide range of mission-critical and electrified applications,” says Nicholas Moelders, vice president, clean energy solutions at Sensata Technologies.

The GXC and MXC contactors feature the following: