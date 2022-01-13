Record result for Bonfiglioli in 2021

The Bonfiglioli Group reached the figure of one billion euros in sales in December 2021, a new record for the company.

To celebrate this corporate achievement, obtained at a time still economically marked by the pandemic, the Group has decided to donate two million euros to support three actions that focus on people, solidarity and sustainability, in line with the spirit and values that have always guided the Group’s projects and decisions.

4,500 trees providing the planet with oxygen. Each branch/location will receive a certain number of trees, whose type, location and growth can be followed online through Treedom, the platform committed to preserving the environment and its ecosystem.

Children and young people have always been at the centre of the Bonfiglioli Group’s attention because they represent the future. In this same spirit, a donation will also be made to this non-profit organisation, which has been working for years to help children in difficulty around the world.

“We are proud of this achievement, which is the result of the constant and daily work of more than 4000 people all over the world, and to them goes the credit and gratitude,” saidSonia Bonfiglioli, chairwoman of the group. “When my father founded Bonfiglioli 65 years ago, I don’t think he could have imagined how far we would have come and the changes we have made over the years. However, with this satisfaction in our hearts, we are ready to face new challenges, because we are facing unpredictable and complex situations.”