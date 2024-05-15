Webasto increases energy content of traction batteries

As part of a product update, Webasto is increasing the energy content of its traction batteries from 35 to 40 kilowatt hours (kWh).

The standardised product design of the new Standard Battery Pro 40 gives existing and new customers planning security for the coming years and facilitates multi-year electrification projects. Up to 18 Pro 40 batteries with a total energy content of up to 720 kWh provide sufficient power to drive electric commercial vehicles in the voltage range of 400 or 800 volts.

Well equipped for off-highway

Like its predecessor, the Standard Battery Pro 40 is protected by a robust aluminum housing. In a space measuring 960 x 687 x 302 millimetres, it meets the highest requirements in terms of safety, availability and stability. The standardized battery system weighs 297 kilograms, can be integrated vertically or horizontally into vehicles and offers system integrators and vehicle manufacturers maximum freedom during installation.

Thanks to its identical dimensions, the high-voltage battery fits seamlessly into all installation spaces that already use the previous Webasto standard battery system. Webasto has also ensured interaction with the Webasto eBTM thermal management solution, which keeps traction batteries within the ideal temperature range regardless of the outside temperature. During operation, a series of sensors continuously monitor the temperature of the battery so that the protective mechanisms, including various fuses, take immediate effect in the event of a malfunction.

Webasto develops and produces both the control electronics and the battery at its German sites in Schaidt, Schierling and Stockdorf.

Pro 40 meets industry standards

The new Standard Battery Pro 40 meets all the necessary standards for selected areas of application: In addition to ECE R100 and R10 approvals, the Standard battery system covers the CE specifications for selected mobile machinery as well as a range of safety standards, including ISO 6469, ISO 19014 and ISO 26262 (ASIL level C). The high- voltage battery is protected against the ingress of dust and water in accordance with IP67.

“The electrification of commercial vehicles and machines is progressing at an ever- increasing pace, which also increases the demands on traction batteries. With the Webasto Standard Battery Pro 40, we now offer our customers an even higher energy content in a robust battery pack to provide sufficient reserves for an entire working day,” says Dr. Lena Beckmann, director batteries and electrical thermal management at Webasto. “With the update of our standard battery system and our extensive portfolio of electrical thermal management solutions, we offer system integrators and vehicle manufacturers a strong foundation to put the mobility transition in the commercial sector on a sustainable footing.”