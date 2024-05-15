Bobcat products to make debut at Hillhead 2024

Bobcat is showing new products for the first time at the UK’s Hillhead 2024 Exhibition this June 2024. These include the super compact TL25.60 telehandler, the T86 compact track loader and the S650 skid-steer loader. The stand display will also include the top-of-the-range T40.180SLP 18 m telehandler, the L85 compact wheel loader, the E10z, E27z and E60 mini-excavators, T590 and S76 compact loaders and models from the Bobcat portable power, compaction and material handling ranges.

Super compact telehandler

As the smallest machine in the range, the new TL25.60 brings the number of rigid frame telehandlers from Bobcat for construction, rental and general handling to 13 models. The new TL25.60 telehandler has been designed for simplicity of use, excellent stability, optimum comfort and safe operation in any type of application. The TL25.60 is powered by a 75 HP Bobcat Stage V engine.

The machine has a lift capacity of 2500 kg, offers a maximum lift height of 5.9 m and a maximum reach of 3.3 m. The Bob-Tach carriage (manual or hydraulic) increases versatility by allowing the TL25.60 to utilise attachments designed for the Bobcat loader range.

Top-of-the-range compact track loader

Delivering a higher engine and hydraulic output, the Bobcat T86 is the most powerful compact loader the company has ever built. The T86 uses a well-proven Stage V compliant 3.4 l Bobcat engine – producing 78 kW (105 HP) at 2600 RPM. Just like all R-Series loaders, the engine is mounted in-line with direct drive, which improves the cooling capacity of the engine and hydraulic components. This change increases reliability in high-intensity applications such as road construction and forestry work.

New skid steer loader

Hillhead provides the first sight in the UK of the new S650 Stage V skid-steer loader, which has been developed for use in European markets. The D24 engine in the S650, which features a Bosch fuel-injection system, delivers a power output of 55.3 kW (74.2 HP), providing superior performance while adhering to strict emission regulations.

The S650 loader has a vertical lift path, combining a lift height of 3.1 m, with a rated operating capacity of 1227 kg and a tipping load of 2455 kg for truck loading and pallet handling. Its wide attachments range also opens up many new applications where very high lift capacity, but with a compact-sized loader, are important.

Bobcat Compact Wheel Loader Range

The L85 on the Hillhead stand and the L75 model were launched in 2021 and 2022, respectively, marking Bobcat’s entry into the Compact Wheel Loader market and the company’s portfolio has recently been extended with the introduction of the new top-of-the-range L95 model.

“We are very much looking forward to the Hillhead exhibition, where visitors will be able to the see the very latest from Bobcat,” said John Christofides, sales director for Bobcat EMEA. “As our stand at Hillhead will show, Bobcat offers solutions for all types of job sites both big and small, for customers in construction, rental, quarrying and many other industries.”