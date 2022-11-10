Spanish OEM AUSA unveils EV range

AUSA, the manufacturer of compact all-terrain industrial vehicles based in Barcelona, has launched its electric vehicle range, consisting of the D151AEG dumper with a 1,500 kg payload, and the T164E telescopic handler with a 1,600 kg payload and a maximum lift of four metres.

With these new products, AUSA is taking another step to tackle climate change and move towards a more efficient, emission-free and environmentally-friendly world.

Power for the whole day

All of AUSA’s electric vehicles have been designed with an operating range of at least one full working day. The li-ion battery pack is managed electronically to offer maximum power in a smooth way and all-terrain conditions that match diesel vehicles. Also, when the accelerator is released, the electric motor reduces the speed instantaneously while the energy is regenerated, extending its range.

All of AUSA’s electric vehicles feature a charging cable, so they can be connected to the mains via a 110 V, 230 V or 415 V socket with a fast charger whenever necessary.

New horizon of applications

With these two new launches, AUSA has expanded the possible uses of its products, contributing vehicles to the market that will multiply the applications for users, enabling work in enclosed environments with no air circulation, environmentally protected spaces or work carried out at night, thanks to the drastic reduction in noise emissions.