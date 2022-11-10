Spanish OEM AUSA unveils EV range

AUSA, the manufacturer of compact all-terrain industrial vehicles based in Barcelona, has launched its electric vehicle range, consisting of the D151AEG dumper with a 1,500 kg payload, and the T164E telescopic handler with a 1,600 kg payload and a maximum lift of four metres.
With these new products, AUSA is taking another step to tackle climate change and move towards a more efficient, emission-free and environmentally-friendly world.
Power for the whole day
All of AUSA’s electric vehicles have been designed with an operating range of at least one full working day. The li-ion battery pack is managed electronically to offer maximum power in a smooth way and all-terrain conditions that match diesel vehicles. Also, when the accelerator is released, the electric motor reduces the speed instantaneously while the energy is regenerated, extending its range.
All of AUSA’s electric vehicles feature a charging cable, so they can be connected to the mains via a 110 V, 230 V or 415 V socket with a fast charger whenever necessary.
New horizon of applications
With these two new launches, AUSA has expanded the possible uses of its products, contributing vehicles to the market that will multiply the applications for users, enabling work in enclosed environments with no air circulation, environmentally protected spaces or work carried out at night, thanks to the drastic reduction in noise emissions.
At the same time, the safety of the operator also increases significantly, as the reduced noise levels also lead to less worker fatigue, while making communication with other colleagues much more fluid.
The dumper
The new D151AEG is AUSA’s first electric dumper with a 1,500 kg payload. A dumper with compact dimensions that is ideal for working in small spaces where good manoeuvrability is a must.
It features a 7.6 kW electric motor with a maximum peak of 17.3 kW and permanent 4WD with excellent all-terrain capabilities, meaning its performance matches that of its diesel equivalent.
The D151AEG has been designed with an operating range of at least one typical working day for a vehicle in its category, therefore it has a battery capacity of up to 12.3 kWh. The power delivery is managed electronically to obtain the best performance and smoothness with less consumption. The regeneration of the batteries when the accelerator is released or when driving downhill also allows its range to be extended.
Whenever necessary, it can be connected directly to the mains or a generator with the cable included in the vehicle. The batteries of the D151AEG electric dumper charge from 20 to 80% in just 2 hours when charging at 230 V.
The telescopic handler
The T164E is the first electric telescopic handler with a 1,600 kg payload on the market. With its all-terrain capabilities and a maximum lifting height of 4 metres, it is ideal for working in emission-free spaces such as greenhouses, enclosed spaces and even working at night, due to its minimal noise emissions.
AUSA’s new telescopic handler has a power of 8.4 kW, with a peak of 21.2 kW, giving it strength and all-terrain capabilities for working on difficult surfaces and gradients of up to 32%.
It can be charged by connecting the integrated cable to the mains or a generator, going from a charge of 20 to 80% in just 3.15 hours at a power of 230 V.