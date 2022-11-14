EIMA closes with record attendance

The 2022 edition of EIMA international has closed with a record number of 327,100 visitors, an improvement on the previous best of 317,000 in 2018, establishing it as a top event on the international agriculture scene. The next EIMA will take place 6-10 November 2024.

Of those who gathered in Bologna, Italy for the event, 57,300 were from abroad, accounting for 18% of the total attendance. In addition, 80 official delegations of economic operators – organised thanks to the ICE Agency – animated business meetings across the five days.

“The success of EIMA confirms the growing interest in new-generation agricultural technologies to meet the food needs of a global population that will grow by almost a billion within the next ten years,” said FederUnacoma president Alessandro Malavolti.

It confirmed how in every region of the world, work is being done to innovate cultivation methods, seeking to make scientific and sustainable use of water resources and soil fertility.

“The result of this edition is the result of a very rigorous monitoring that we carry out as a Federation, trying to offer manufacturers and the trade public increasingly efficient trade exhibition services,” added FederUnacoma general manager Simona Rapastella, “and it is also the result of the substantial investments we have made to promote the exhibition and to involve all strategic targets. Additional investments were made by BolognaFiere to improve the structures of the exhibition centre which will continue in the coming years in step with a show that has a great present and a great future.”

The next edition of EIMA International may not feature until 2024, but a major event for agricultural machienry will take place next year, with the return of Agrilevante by EIMA, the exhibition dedicated to mechanisation for crops in the Mediterranean area, which will be held at the Bari exhibition centre from 5 to 8 October 2023.