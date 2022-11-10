FEATURE + VIDEO: Zero emission pipe laying in Barcelona

Laying new water pipes in the heart of Barcelona was never going to be a straightforward job – and certainly not a quiet one. However it has been accomplished without direct exhaust emissions and with particularly low noise levels using zero emission solutions from Wacker Neuson.

Consistent use of electric solutions

Homs Rentals, a construction equipment rental yard from Spain, supplied Sorigué, the contractor, with zero emission products from Wacker Neuson.

“This is one of the first construction projects in Spain to use only zero emission machines. The machines are used throughout the entire process, from breaking to excavation, to backfilling and compaction,” explains Marc Homs, CFO at Homs Rentals. “We are always looking to go one step further and be a pioneer in the industry, and that is only possible with a strong and committed partner like Wacker Neuson.”

A charging box from Wacker Neuson was used on the construction site for testing purposes. At this mobile charging station, the batteries of all electric machines can be easily charged overnight or during work breaks. This makes the construction site completely independent of the power grid and sets new standards for emission-free construction sites of the future.

Wacker Neuson provided support throughout the entire process planning in the run-up to the project: from selecting the right machines and equipment, their attachments and batteries, to advising on power requirements and connected load, to making the best possible use of the charging box and handling intermediate charges.

“In Spain, we are seeing an increase in demand for zero emission machines. We expect this demand to continue to grow as the issue of sustainability becomes more and more important,” says Alberto Villanueva, service manager at Wacker Neuson Spain. “In addition to zero emission machines, we can also provide our customers with the energy they need with the Charging Box. The Charging Box can be used to recharge the batteries – and not just for the smaller compaction equipment but also for the excavators or dumpers.”

Emission-free work

First up was the EZ17e electric Zero Tail excavator: The hydraulic hammer was used to break up the paving as well as the underlying concrete layer and then to remove the material. With its high-quality lithium-ion technology, the machine meets the high demands for performance, durability, and sturdiness. The proven Wacker Neuson WL20e wheel loader and DW15e wheel dumper were used to transport the material.

Once the work on the water pipelines had been completed, the soil was compacted using two AS50e battery-powered rammers and the APS1340e vibratory plate. All Wacker Neuson compaction equipment is powered by the same modular lithium-ion battery. This battery was specially conceived for the hard work conditions of the construction industry and delivers energy sufficient for all the work that compaction equipment needs to perform on an average workday.