Hydreco Hydraulics displays latest solutions at EIMA

At the Eima show for agricultural machinery, Hydreco Hydraulics – since last July 1st part of the Japanese group Daikin – is exhibiting its integrated solution portfolio for motion control.

The brand new Hydreco Hydraulics exhibits at EIMA include:

• MS series 6-way, center bypass open center directional control valves, designed in a wide range of configurations and options to meet all customer needs

• the new ergonomic multifunction handle MHC whose robust design in polyamide PA6, enriched with glass fiber, is suitable for harsh environments and for all applications where long life and reliable components are required. Its ergonomic shape, tilted fifteen ° forward, has been designed to adapt to the operator’s hands.

The stand will also highlight motion control solutions, which include joysticks and hydraulic pedipulators, power units, joysticks, and electric / electronic pedals, alongside machine control systems based on the #CANbus protocol, bankable valves, and hydraulic cylinders, which complete the product portfolio.

Also on display are the most recent developments in external gear pumps, made in the new production site in Parma, and the new series of cartridge valves.

At Eima, on November 9th, from 2.30 pm to 3.15 pm, a Press Talk will be held on the Hydreco stand to present the synergies with the Daikin group to the press. “Hydreco is now part of Daikin Industries. This significant step in the group’s growth history is an extraordinary opportunity to integrate the strengths and skills of Duplomatic, Continental, Hydreco and Till”, said Katie McColl, CEO di Hydreco Hydraulics e di Continental Hydraulics.