Doosan launches new 30 tonne demolition excavator

Doosan has launched its new DX245DM-7 31 tonne high reach demolition excavator, replacing the previous DX235DM-5 model. Powered by the Doosan DL06P Stage V diesel engine providing 129 kW (173 HP) of power at 1800 RPM, the DX245DM-7 is part of a range of demolition excavators from Doosan that also includes the heavier 47 tonne DX380DM-7 and 61 tonne DX530DM-7 models.

Typical of the design of the all of Doosan’s demolition machines, the DX245DM-7 has a high visibility, tiltable cab, particularly suited to high reach demolition applications and offering a 30 degree tilting angle.

Another key feature of the DX245DM-7, which is shared with the other models in the range, is a modular boom design and hydraulic lock mechanism on the machine. This provides the customer with a complete, flexible solution that allows them to use the same excavator for other applications on site as well as demolition.

The innovative design ensures it is a simple process to change between a demolition boom and an earthmoving boom to accomplish different types of work on the same project. A special stand is provided to facilitate the boom changing operation, which is based on quick-change hydraulic and mechanical coupler connections. A cylinder-based system is used push the locking pins into place to help complete the procedure.

Increased flexibility

The multi-boom design also allows the earthmoving boom to be mounted in two different ways, which with the demolition boom, provides further flexibility with a total of three different configurations for the same base machine.

For the DX245DM-7 equipped with the 18 m long demolition boom, the impressive working range allows the machine to work with a demolition attachment to a maximum height of 16m. The recommended maximum combined weight for the attachment and quick coupler in this mode is 2.5t.

When equipped with the digging boom in the straight configuration, the DX245DM-7 can work to a maximum height of over 9.8 m. In this format, the recommended maximum weight for the attachment and quick coupler is 3.3 tonne.

Using the digging boom in the alternative bent configuration, the DX245DM-7 can work with an attachment to a maximum height of 8 m. In this mode, the recommended maximum weight for the attachment and quick coupler is 3.3 tonne.

Hydraulically adjustable undercarriage

The DX245DM-7 has a hydraulically adjustable undercarriage, which extends to a maximum width of 3.74 m to provide optimum stability when working on demolition sites. The width of the undercarriage can be retracted hydraulically to 2.54 m in the narrow width position, which is ideal for transporting the machine.

The mechanism is based on a permanently lubricated, internal cylinder design which minimises resistance during the movement and helps to prevent damage to the components.

Demolition specifications

Operating from the high visibility, tiltable cab on the DX245DM-7, the operator has an excellent environment particularly suited to high reach demolition applications, with a 30 degree tilting angle. The maximum pin height of the demolition boom on the DX245DM-7 is 18070 mm.

Like all Doosan demolition excavators, standard safety features include a FOGS cab guard, safety valves for the boom, intermediate boom and arm cylinders and a stability warning system.