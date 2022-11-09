New Holland lands Tractor of the Year award

New Holland’s T4.120 F was crowned ‘Best of Specialised’ tractor at this week’s Tractor of the Year 2023 Awards. The coveted title, assigned by a jury of independent journalists specialising in agricultural mechanization, recognises the best tractor in the European market.

“This prestigious award recognises once again New Holland’s supremacy as the undisputed leader in the specialty tractor segment,” said Carlo Lambro, New Holland brand president. “ We have remained at the forefront of this sector for seven decades by constantly innovating, upgrading and extending our uniquely wide offering to meet the most specialized requirements of our customers. This latest ‘Best of Specialised’ title is testament to the many years of work and dedication in this important segment, particularly in Europe. I would like to congratulate and thank all the teams involved in the development of this tractor, especially at the Jesi plant and Engineering in Modena, Italy.”

New Holland Agriculture has renewed and extended its offering of specialty tractors, further consolidating its undisputed leadership of the sector, with the new-generation T4 F/N/V series. These are the latest product launches in New Holland’s specialty offering that has constantly innovated, and has been recognised with multiple awards at the EIMA fair, including the Best of Specialized title in the Tractor of the Year Awards in 2020, 2014 and 2013 and the Technical Innovation award for the BlueCab in 2012.

The latest recognition before this year was the Technical Innovation awarded to a project in partnership with Nobili on a T4V equipped with e-Source powering a fully electrified e-Sprayer and e-Mower.

The new T4 F/N/V Series meets Stage V emissions standards with new F5C engines and after-treatment system that deliver more power and torque with a clean performance. The 80 model at the low end of the range features a 3.4-litre, 2-valve engine with an after-treatment system with DOC and DPF that requires no AdBlue, resulting in lower cost of ownership. The other models in the range feature a 3.6-litre, 4-valve engine and a Compact HI-eSCR2after-treatment system with DOC and SCRoF . A new model, the T4.120 V/N/F, has been added at the top of the range. It delivers a powerful performance with up to 88kW / 118 hp, capable of meeting the engine power requirements for PTO applications and multiple implements.

The legendary manoeuvrability of this specialist range is further enhanced by the new hood, which has been entirely redesigned to provide the lowest hood height in the segment for the Specialty version. The engine layout has been entirely redesigned so that the new hood comfortably houses the complete after-treatment system. The low height and compact size of the hood raises the bar on visibility and safety, as well as reducing potential damage to branches when working under the fruit tree canopy.