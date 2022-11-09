Massey Ferguson wins Farm Machine 2023 award at SIMA

Massey Ferguson has announced its versatile MF 5S Series is the winner of a Farm Machine 2023 Award for tractors less than 120hp. The prestigious honour from Groupe La France Agricole was presented at a special ceremony at the SIMA Show, in Paris.

Offering best in class visibility and an industry-leading 4m turning radius, the narrowest steep-nosed bonnet and practical features, the MF 5S Series are supreme loader tractors. Also, with optional front axle suspension, a high payload and greater linkage capacity it’s also a powerful performer in the field and on the road.

“It is a great honour to receive this prestigious award, which is judged by international specialists. It is a great achievement for the whole Massey Ferguson team who designed this tractor with farmers,” says Thierry Lhotte, vice president, marketing director Massey Ferguson, Europe & Middle East.

“This latest accolade demonstrates how Massey Ferguson sets the standard in this important tractor sector”, adds Jérôme Aubrion, director marketing Massey Ferguson, Europe & Middle East. “The MF 5S Series blend the compact dimensions required by livestock and mixed farmers together with superb performance, ergonomics and comfort. A true multi-purpose workhorse, the MF 5S range offers the right choice of power and specifications to suit all applications. These modern tractors also deliver straightforward operation and enhanced features with low ownership costs.”

High performance in yard and field

The MF 5S Series offer a choice of five models from 105hp to 145hp. All come with a choice of Essential, Efficient and Exclusive specifications, which provide a range of performance enhancing features to suit all types of farms and applications.

All are powered by the latest AGCO Power 4.4-litre, four cylinder engines that meet the latest Stage V emissions regulations with straightforward ‘All in One’ SCR technology. Designed for the life of the tractor, this is perfectly integrated to maintain the visibility.

MF 5S Series tractors come with a choice of either the Dyna-4 or Dyna-6 SuperEco. There is also the Brake-to-Neutral feature, which disengages drive when the brakes are applied.

Supreme loader tractor

The MF 5S Series are ultimate loader tractors – offering industry-leading manoeuvrability and the best-in-class visibility, down to just 4m over the slim thanks to the steep nosed bonnet, as well as efficient close-centre high-flow hydraulics up to 110 litres/min. Loading operations are made much easier using the excellent transmission controls as well as Brake-to-Neutral and multifunction joystick. Visio Roof options also provide a clear view of the attachment through the whole lifting range.

All MF 5S Series models’ cabs are equipped to a high specification and, for Exclusive and Efficient models, there is a new armrest. As used in the recently launched flagship MF 8S range, this houses the Multipad joystick that controls a number of functions including forward/reverse shuttle, linkage and spool valves.