Cummins to showcase two key agricultural engines at EIMA

Cummins is showcasing two key agricultural engines in Italy for the first time at EIMA 2022. Displayed in Hall 15 on Stand A/3, visitors will see the Cummins Stage V F4.5 engine integrated into a structural driveline designed for agricultural tractor use; as well as the L9 Harvest that is designed for use in combine harvesters.

The structural capability has been designed into the F4.5 engine. For Stage V it is available up to 160 hp (120 kW) with a peak torque of 650Nm. Cummins has the capability to tailor engine performance for farm work, with the power bulge and torque back up available ideal for agricultural tractor operation.

“Cummins has been a successful supplier to the agriculture sector since 1919 when our first single cylinder engine was manufactured for farm pumps,” said Fabio Vaiani, sales manager, off-highway at Cummins. “We have continued to develop agriculture specific products since then. Italy is an important market for our business, so EIMA is an ideal location to showcase these engines in the country for the first time.”

Designed specifically for use in combine harvesters, the Cummins L9 Harvest features a simple and robust EGR-free design, meaning it is reliable and easy to maintain in tough farming operations. Cummins in-house air handling, combustion, fuel systems, exhaust aftertreatment and electronic controls capability means the engine operation is closely aligned with that of the machine. Key technologies such as variable-geometry turbocharging are specified to deliver the responsiveness and productivity needed during harvesting.

“Our engineers have developed a solution meets which challenging performance needs of farmers during their tough harvest period while delivering excellent fuel efficiency to help reduce their total cost of operation,” added Vaiani.