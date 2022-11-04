Kubota launches entry-level compact tractor

Kubota has introduced the EK1 series compact tractor to its line-up. The 24hp, four-wheel drive EK1-261 model sits at the foot of its compact tractor portfolio, representing a cost-effective choice for smallholders and the home-owner market.

Manufactured by Escorts-Kubota, the EK1 uses a three-cylinder diesel engine that meets EU Stage V emissions without the need for a diesel particulate filter (DPF). Drive is transmitted via dry plate clutch through a nine-forward three-reverse, constant mesh transmission.

The tractor’s rear-mounted three-point linkage offers a 750kg lift capacity, while a rear PTO provides 540 and 540E speeds for powered implements such as a flail mower, pasture topper and finishing mower. One double-acting hydraulic spool valve is fitted, and operates with an open centre hydraulic system.

Despite the straightforward approach, the small details have not been over-looked, and the EK1 offers a charging socket and mobile phone holder, in addition to a weight-adjustable, mechanical suspension seat and foldable ROPS frame. The ability to temporarily fold the ROPS frame complements the tractor’s physical dimensions, helping access into low-height buildings for the 2670mm long, 1035mm wide, EK1 tractor.

The EK1-261 includes a five-year Kubota Care warranty as standard, and its retail price starts from £11,036+vat. Those seeking additional versatility can add an optional front-end loader, or choose turf tyres or industrial tyres. The EK1 series will make is UK show debut at Saltex in November.