Komatsu to present new electric mini excavator at Intermat

Komatsu Europe has announced that one of its latest innovations, the PC33E-6 a new 3-ton class electric mini excavator equipped with a lithium-ion battery, will be showcased at the Intermat 2024 fair in Paris this April.

Designed to set new standards in emission- free operation, with exceptional performance and unrivalled safety features, this cutting-edge new machine leads the way to a future of clean and caring practices and emission-free operation.

ABOVE: Komatsu regards the release of the PC33E-6 as a springboard for the development of a market for small electric construction

Drawing upon over a century of Komatsu expertise in design, development, and manufacturing, the PC33E-6 shows a commitment to a sustainable future. Komatsu regards the market introduction of this new electric model as a springboard for the development of a market for small electric construction and part of Komatsu’s global initiative to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The PC33E-6 can annually save more than its own body mass in CO2 emissions when compared to conventional diesel-powered products, without compromising on performance or safety.

“The PC33E-6 features large capacity batteries and a highly efficient powerline, enabling most customers to work non-stop for a full shift before having to recharge,” said Emanuele Viel, group manager utility. “Thanks to a lightning-fast charging system, downtime is significantly reduced, allowing for increased productivity and efficiency on the job site.”

ABOVE: The PC33E-6 can annually save more than its own body mass in CO2 emissions when compared to conventional diesel-powered products, without compromising on performance or safety

Komatsu understands the importance of peace of mind for our customers, and the PC33E-6 comes with our exclusive Komatsu introductory E-support customer program. This comprehensive package includes a complimentary 3-year maintenance plan, full machine warranty, and a 5-year parts warranty specifically covering the new high-value electrical powertrain components – all at zero additional charge.

The PC33E-6 not only represents a paradigm shift in zero-emissions technology but also boasts Komatsu’s unmistakable DNA and striking aesthetics. By choosing this electric mini excavator, customers can take charge of their emissions while enjoying top-notch performance.