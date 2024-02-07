AGCO reports 2023 results

AGCO, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, reported net sales of $3.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 2.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Reported net income was $4.53 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023, and adjusted net income(3) was $3.78 per share. These results compare to reported net income of $4.29 per share and adjusted net income(3) of $4.47 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding favorable currency translation impacts of 1.8%, net sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased 4.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net sales for the full year of 2023 were approximately $14.4 billion, which is an increase of 13.9% compared to 2022. Excluding favorable currency translation impacts of 0.1%, net sales for the full year of 2023 increased 13.8% compared to 2022. For the full year of 2023, reported net income was $15.63 per share, and adjusted net income(3) was $15.55 per share. These results compare to reported net income of $11.87 per share and adjusted net income(3) of $12.42 per share in 2022.

“AGCO delivered record results in 2023 highlighted by significantly higher net sales and operating margins due to the continued execution of our Farmer-First strategy and healthy global industry demand,” said Eric Hansotia, AGCO’s CEO. “Driven by our high margin growth initiatives of globalizing a full-line of our Fendt branded products, precision ag business and expanding our parts and service business, net sales outgrew the market and full year adjusted operating margins reached a record high at 12.0% of net sales. We also continued to increase our technology development efforts with engineering expense up over 23% in 2023 compared to 2022 and up over 60% compared to 2020.”