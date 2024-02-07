Develon launches new mini-excavators

Develon, formerly Doosan Construction Equipment, has launched the new DX17Z-7 zero tail swing and DX19-7conventional Stage V compliant mini-excavators. Both new models provide significantly increased performance, versatility, operator comfort and easier maintenance than the previous generation machines they replace.

Both models are powered by the Kubota D902 Stage V compliant diesel engine providing a 20% higher gross power output of 12.1kW (16.2HP) at 2400RPM. The engine also offers a 25% larger displacement and a 29% increase in engine torque to 54.6Nm at 1900RPM, translating into high overall reliability and reduced strain on the engine and other components. As well as increased efficiency, the Kubota D902 engine is well-known for its high reliability, ease of maintenance and long service life.

Versatile and durable

Featuring the new shared global styling for the next generation Develon mini-excavator range, the novel platform design and new upper structures in the DX17Z-7 and DX19-7 provide increased durability and robustness. The compact dimensions of both machines make them ideal for work in confined spaces on construction, landscaping and utility projects.

Both the DX17Z-7 and DX19-7 have a 1.75 m boom and 1.03m arm as standard, with an optional longer 1.23m arm available for both models. The DX17Z-7 has a cast 180kg counterweight as standard with an additional 85kg counterweight for use with the optional longer arm. The tail swing radius in the DX17Z-7 has been reduced by 6.5% to only 645mm compared to the previous model. The tail swing radius increases to 720 mm when the additional 85kg counterweight is used. An integral 65kg cast counterweight is used in both the standard and longer arm versions of the DX19-7.

The front assembly in both the DX17Z-7 and DX19-7 is protected by cylinder guards to avoid collisions or any kind of potential damage, with an optimal hydraulic hose layout which runs through and is protected by the boom structure. This reduces the risk of hose damage and failure, minimizing the need for repairs and downtime and increasing equipment productivity and efficiency.

Flexible hydraulics

One- and two-way proportional flow is provided as standard with easy access to the selection valve. Flow is easily controlled via a thumbwheel on the right hand joystick, providing better flow control and increased operator convenience. With quick coupler piping already available on both models, the operator can switch to using a quick coupler by pressing a safety button on the left console – bringing up a warning message on the 5 inch digital display in the cab to notify the operator, who can then simply push a button on the right hand joystick to begin quick coupler work.

The DX17Z-7 and DX19-7 are both equipped with retractable 230mm tracks, where the width between the tracks can be automatically reduced from 1290 mm to 994 mm and both machines have a foldable blade. This allows operators to adapt the width and dimensions of the mini-excavators to navigate through narrow spaces. This is accomplished by pressing another switch, which allows the operator to use the blade lever to adjust the width of the tracks. The adjustable width allows operators to distribute the weight more evenly, reducing ground pressure and providing increased stability while digging or lifting. The retractable tracks are also convenient for transportation.

The DX17Z-7 is available as a canopy machine, whilst the DX19-7 can be supplied with either a canopy or a cab.