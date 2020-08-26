JCB expands e-tech line with electric dumpster

JCB has introduced an electric version of the popular HTD-5 Dumpster tracked carrier, adding to its growing range of innovative fully electric E-Tech models.

The HTD-5e E-Dumpster is offered as a high-tip, walk-behind model, capable of carrying up to 500kg. The addition of electric drive makes the machine suitable for urban and indoor applications, that require low noise and zero exhaust emissions. Key features include:

· 9kW electric motor delivers travel speeds of up to 3km/h

· Maximum two-hour charging time

· Zero emissions at point of use

· 500kg capacity and 1,450mm skip ground clearance in tipping position

The E-Dumpster is powered by a 48V lithium-ion battery pack that can be recharged using a standard 240V or 110V electrical supply. Maximum recharge time is just two hours, making it possible to top up the battery when not in use during the working day or overnight.

Designed to meet the needs of contractors and rental companies, the E-Dumpster provides a zero-emissions carrying solution for indoor work, tunnelling applications and other urban sites requiring zero emissions equipment. With no internal combustion engine, service and maintenance requirements are also greatly reduced, boosting uptime and availability.

JCB has taken an industry-leading position in the development of innovative E-Tech fully electric construction and industrial machinery. The company has already introduced the increasingly popular 19C-1E fully electric mini excavator and the 30-19E Teletruk industrial telescopic forklift. In addition, JCB offers a wide range of electrically-powered access platforms, while JCB’s Power Products division has launched a line of electric powerpacks, to provide recharging facilities for electric machinery in off-grid applications.

The HTD-5e E-Dumpster adds to this rapidly-growing range of zero-emissions construction, agricultural and industrial machinery solutions, offering customers additional choice in the compact dumper market.