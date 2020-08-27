Ultra-efficient Stage V excavator launched by Doosan

Providing best-in-class fuel efficiency and productivity, the new DX420LC-7 Stage V 43 tonne crawler excavator has been launched by Doosan Infracore Europe.

To meet Stage V engine emission regulations, the DX420LC-7 excavator is powered by the new Scania DC13 Stage V compliant diesel engine, providing 257 kW (344.4 HP) of power, the biggest engine in this machine segment.

Using super-efficient DOC/DPF+SCR after-treatment technology, the Scania engine offers a new solution to exceed Stage V regulations, not requiring exhaust gas recirculation. This is combined with the new generation Smart Power Control Technology (SPC3) to provide 3-10% better fuel efficiency (m3/l) than the previous DX420LC-5 model.

There are now four power modes available, which help to simplify the operation of the new DX420LC-7 excavator compared to the more complex choice of eight power modes and SPC combinations in the previous generation machine. The operator is able to set the power mode (P+, P, S or E) in both one-way and two-way working modes.

In addition, by bringing together the SPC3 system and a new Doosan Mottrol main control valve, the new DX420LC-7 also offers 2% more productivity than the DX420LC-5 in company tests, ensuring the best digging, swing and tractive forces together with the best lifting performances for this size of machine.

Enhanced controllability and comfort

Already excelling in spaciousness and ergonomics, the new cab in the DX420LC-7 model takes ease of operation and comfort for the operator to unprecedented levels. Like all other Doosan Stage V models, the cab has a new high quality seat and offers more features as standard than other machines on the market, ensuring super controllability and high precision in all applications.

Key new features in the cab include:

New 8-inch touch-enabled colour LCD gauge panel with 30% larger screen

Stereo system integrated in the gauge panel (with Bluetooth streaming function)

Keyless start system

Enhanced interior cab design

Improved air conditioning/defrost performance

Seat Heating (2-step)

360 o Cameras

Cameras LED type cab space lamp

Ultrasonic sonic detection of obstacles (option)

LED lights (option)

Side protection or Catwalk (option)

Air compressor (option)

As standard, 360° cameras provide full visibility around the excavator and allow the operator to see a top-down view of the area outside the machine. The camera array comprises a front camera, two side cameras and a rear camera. The camera display is separated from the gauge panel.

DPF maintenance greatly reduced

Thanks to the new DOC/DPF+SCR technology, maintenance of the diesel particulate filter (DPF) has been greatly reduced, with a six times longer automatic regeneration interval (60 hours) and an ash cleaning interval of 6000 hours, compared with the previous DPF in the DX-3 generation machines. The operator is now able to see the amount of ash build up in the DPF from their seat in the cab via the gauge panel and that a regeneration has been successful.

The new DX420LC-7 model is also factory-installed with Doosan’s state-of-the-art DoosanCONNECT wireless fleet monitoring system. The DoosanCONNECT system offers a web-based fleet management solution which is very useful for monitoring the performance and security of machines and promoting preventative maintenance.

As a leading brand in information and communications technology (ICT), Doosan has taken a remarkable step forward, by offering customers lifetime-free cellular service with all DX-7 generation excavators. This means that customers can use the DoosanCONNECT service without any limitation as long as they use the service with a cellular network. Satellite service will be offered free-of-charge for a 3-year period.