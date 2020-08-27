Bobcat completes new M-series loader range

With the launch of the new S550 and S590 models, Bobcat has completed the company’s M-series range of Stage V compliant skid-steer and compact track loaders.

Like the S450, S510 and S530 skid-steer and T450 and T590 compact track loaders launched earlier this year, the S550 and S590 combine compact dimensions with Stage V engine technology, telematics connectivity, new bold Bobcat styling with 3D decals and a 2-year warranty as standard.

In contrast to the previously launched M-series models with Stage V engines, the new S550 and S590 have a number of advanced features as standard:

Selectable joystick controls – low effort joystick controls make it easy to operate even with advanced features.

High flow – improves productivity and extends versatility with Bobcat attachments.

Attachment control device (ACD) – for managing the attachment functions from the joystick.

2-speed drive – improves productivity and fuel efficiency

Deluxe Panel – with more language selections, keyless function and DPF management.

Versatile Duty Tyres – with bi-directional design, improves lifetime significantly.

The new S550 and S590 skid-steer loaders will be produced in the Bobcat plant in Dobris in the Czech Republic and are available to order with immediate effect, for delivery early in 2021.

One of the most important new standard features on the S550 and S590 is the previously optional Bobcat Selectable Joystick Controls (SJC) system. Based on easy-to-use, low-effort joysticks, the SJC system provides the operator with Bobcat-exclusive features and fingertip switches. This automatically configures the loader as a tool carrier for working all day with the widest possible selection of attachments, as well as providing increased operator comfort and unmatched joystick control of the loader itself.

With the SJC system in place, the S550 and S590 now offer the ACD (Attachment Control Device) system as standard. Using Can-Bus communication to recognise the attachment on the machine, the ACD system automatically sets up the joystick controls and the output flow to ensure the best performance when using attachments on the new S550 and S590 loaders.

Another addition is the availability of High-Flow Hydraulics as standard on the S550 and S590 Stage V models. This further expands the exceptional versatility of these machines, allowing them to be used with advanced higher flow attachments such as sweepers, planers and wheel saws.