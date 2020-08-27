New powerful Fendt combines introduced to North America

AGCO Corporation has introduced the new model 10 and 10T Fendt Ideal combines to the North American market.

The Ideal 10 and 10T deliver industry-leading maximum engine power of 790 HP, up to 20% more throughput capacity than previous models and harvesting automation that makes operation easier and ensures top grain quality. These new Class 10 combines are designed and built to efficiently harvest more grain in the toughest of harvest conditions.

“As AGCO expands its Fendt dealer network and product line in North America, we are excited to bring the IDEAL 10 and IDEAL 10T with the TrakRide system and Idealdrive joystick steering to market for the 2021 harvest seasons,” said Kevin Forth, AGCO tactical marketing manager for harvesting. “Our engineers have designed substantially more power and cleaning capacity into the IDEAL 10 without increasing the size of the combine. Add the new Idealdrive steering and TrakRide in combination on the Model 10T combines, and these Class 10 combines will deliver more bushels harvested per day and even easier operation during long days harvesting.”

The Ideal 10 and 10T join the family of Fendt Ideal 7, 8 and 9 models introduced to North America in 2018. Harvesting capacity of the IDEAL 10 is up to 20% greater than the Ideal 9, due to the increased horsepower of the MAN 16.2-litre engine and a 12% increase in separation area. The increased harvesting capacity hasn’t increased the overall size or manoeuvrability of the IDEAL 10, which maintains a sleek 11.5-foot chassis width. Equipped with wheels or the patented TrakRide system, IDEAL is available with 26-, 30- or 36-inch-wide rubber tracks, which allow operators to match the track to their respective operations and glide over fields with challenging soil conditions.

Higher cleaning capacity

For even higher cleaning capacity and great throughput, the Ideal 10 offers a re-designed cleaning system compared to Class 8 and 9 models. The IDEAL Balance™ return pans have been optimised to evenly distribute large amounts of material to the cleaning system while keeping the same simple and efficient manner of operation to minimise grain loss and increase grain sample quality.

With the expanded cleaning system, grain now drops down to the top sieve from the stratification pan through the new WavePan cascades. The WavePan design adds curved double-drop steps that use stratification and gravity to help separate grain from foreign material. The enhanced design also maximises airflow so the powerful cleaning fan can suspend light material in the WavePan area before any material reaches the cleaning shoe, pre-cleaning the crop before it reaches the top sieve. The powerful airflow is split between the two drop stages, so a constant airflow is generated over the entire length of the cleaning shoe for optimal cleaning and grain quality results.

Efficient long, dual-rotor design

The Fendt Ideal 10/10T combine includes the same major features and systems as the existing models to help producers optimise grain harvested and deliver cleaner, high-quality grain. The rotors in the dual helix processor are each 24 inches in diameter and nearly 16 feet long, almost 2 feet longer than the nearest competitor. The processor generates huge centrifugal force at a much lower speed, so the crop remains in the rotor longer, which is gentler on grain and straw. In addition, operators will spend less time unloading and more time harvesting with the fastest unload rate in the industry, 6.0 bu./second, with the Ideal Streamer 6.0 auger as standard equipment.

AGCO headers to optimise the capacity of the new combine include the 9300 DynaFlex draper heads in 45- and now 50-foot widths, along with the 15-foot 4300 pickup header and the CommandTM Series 16-row corn head in chopping and non-chopping versions.