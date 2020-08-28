The iVT Podcast – The hydrogen king: an interview with Jo Bamford

Jo Bamford is heir to the JCB empire and executive chairman of Ryse Hydrogen, a company dedicated to affordable hydrogen for transport users in the UK and Europe. He talks about his recent world-first – or is it world-second – hydrogen excavator, along with the need for greater infrastructure if hydrogen is to penetrate the off-road industry. Plus all the latest news and chat with Tom Stone and Saul Wordsworth.

Interview with Jo Bamford begins at 9:50.

To listen click the play button above.

