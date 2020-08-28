The iVT Podcast – The hydrogen king: an interview with Jo Bamford

Industrial Vehicle Technology International
Jo Bamford is heir to the JCB empire and executive chairman of Ryse Hydrogen, a company dedicated to affordable hydrogen for transport users in the UK and Europe. He talks about his recent world-first – or is it world-second – hydrogen excavator, along with the need for greater infrastructure if hydrogen is to penetrate the off-road industry. Plus all the latest news and chat with Tom Stone and Saul Wordsworth.

Interview with Jo Bamford begins at 9:50.

Saul Wordsworth is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. He is a keen cyclist and lives in north London.

