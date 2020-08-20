Doosan adds 23 tonne model to material handler range

Doosan has expanded the company’s material handler range with the launch of the new 23 tonne DX230WMH-5 model, which joins the recently introduced DX250WMH-5 25 tonne machine. Both models are aimed at material handling duties in the solid waste, recycling, demolition and forestry industries.

Like the existing larger model, the DX230WMH-5 has two arm cylinders for extra balance and more stability and lesser movement when using attachments such as grapples. The maximum pin height in the DX230WMH-5 is 11.7m, the maximum operating reach is 10.1m and the maximum working depth is 4.2m.

Elevating cab for improved visibility

Another special feature which is standard on the DX230WMH-5 is the elevating cab, which provides excellent visibility and high flexibility for the operator. Easily accessed from ground level, the cab height can be adjusted to a maximum elevated height of 2.5m to give the operator the best view of the work in hand, especially when combined with the rear view camera display in the cab. The operator can adjust the cab height from their position inside the cab, with an emergency lowering lever installed at the rear of the seat.

In the cab, a standard 7-inch colour LCD display provides helpful maintenance history and machine monitoring information. It also displays a video feed from the standard rear-view and side view cameras, which are uniquely placed to give even better visibility. A split screen mode displays a camera view and vital machine information at the same time. The feed from the side view camera can be reviewed independently or in a split screen mode.

Designed to carry out the toughest tasks, the DX230WMH-5 is built with front and rear stabilizers, and a boom and arm specifically designed for material handling tasks. The DX230WMH-5 material handler is easy to operate with ergonomic joysticks and a steering wheel. The machine comes equipped with two-way auxiliary and rotate circuit hydraulics to improve efficiency. The operator can use buttons on the joysticks or an optional foot pedal to control auxiliary attachments.

Numerous options

Doosan can also provide a range of options such as gooseneck and straight arms, solid tyres and FOGS as well as different attachments to match customers’ applications and to enhance productivity, for a wide range of material sorting and handling applications such as those in the scrap metal and other solid waste and recycling industries, as well as logging.

There are a number of factory installed options for the Doosan DX230WMH-5 material handler, including the following:

Additional work lamps

Cab guarding

Frame guards

Fuel filter pump

Rotating beacon

Solid tyres

Air compressor

An optional generator is available as a turnkey solution without requiring additional modification. For added durability, an optional V-guard protects the machine sides and components behind the doors.

The new DX230WMH-5 material handler is powered by the 6-cylinder, turbocharged Doosan DL06PA water-cooled diesel engine, providing an output (SAE J1995) of 129.4 kW (173.5 HP). The DL06PA engine offers convenience and lower costs by meeting Stage IV emission regulations without the need for a diesel particulate filter, through the use of cooled exhaust gas recirculation and selective catalyst reduction after-treatment technologies.

Power modes to match applications

A special Doosan-developed system, Smart Power Control (SPC), improves machine efficiency while maintaining productivity through variable speed control and pump torque control, automatically adjusting RPMs according to the load being handled.

With the gooseneck arm, the SPC can be used with all four work modes available on the Doosan DX230WMH-5 material handler. These power modes help the operator to manage the balance of fuel consumption and machine power to the working conditions. The four selectable power modes include:

Power+ (P+) mode: delivers the fastest work group speeds and greater power for those high demanding material moving applications

Power (P) mode: provides exceptional power and superior performance for tough heavy lifting, quick truck loading and fast travel speed

Standard (S) power mode: enhances the machine’s fuel consumption while delivering high performance in everyday lifting and moving of materials

Economy (E) mode: helps reduce fuel consumption for low-demand applications and slows down machine movement for conditions that require more precise movements.

In addition to the four power modes, the DX230WMH-5 includes a lifting work mode, which provides increased pump torque, low engine RPM and an automatic power boost.