iVT EXPO: Jungheinrich unveils new modular battery system

Jungheinrich Powertrain Solutions has brought some brand-new, never previously shown powertrain components to iVT Expo, including its new modular battery system, its 96V triple inverter in IP69K and its 11kW bidirectional onboard charger.

These components have been designed to boost the power, versatility and customer value of electric machines. With their lithium-ion technology, these solutions combine performance, efficiency and robustness. At the show, the company is also presenting tailored advice and robustly engineered powertrain components from motor and inverter to battery and compatible charger.

Kai Schlüter, sales engineer at Jungheinrich Powertrain Solutions, said at the show, “We are here at iVT Expo Cologne because we believe that personal contact with engineers and developers working on electrification projects is beneficial for both sides. As an exhibitor, we can share our knowledge and present powertrain solutions that accelerate and simplify our visitors’ electrification projects. At the same time, we gain insights into the challenges and trends our customers face in their projects, which helps us to improve our products and adapt them to the needs of the market.”