iVT EXPO: Hyster-Yale offers insight into hydrogen progress

The first morning of the conference at iVT Expo saw Neha Roy, innovation leader at Hyster-Yale Group, and Joost Hoogduin, project lead at Hyster-Yale Group, give their presentation, ‘Accelerate – innovation to acceptance’, in which they spoke about the company’s development of the first hydrogen-powered top loader.

Attendees learned about the company’s path towards accelerating technology readiness, as well as how maturity levels can help in introducing differentiating technologies. Roy and Hoogduin additionally spoke about the holistic approach and how using maturity levels and data can help progress products to market readiness.

The last phase of Hyster’s development of the first hydrogen-powered top loader started with the deployment of the container handler in the port of Los Angeles. Key elements of the truck’s performance were validated at a customer site to show the potential of the new technology. In their presentation, the speakers talked the delegates through valuable lessons that were learned during the deployment of this first-of-a-kind container handler, leading to further improvements in future generations. While data collection and analysis have played an important role, the executives also pointed out that on-site support showed new topics to consider when introducing zero-emission container handlers.